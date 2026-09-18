Another will be the new Twingo with its latest ‘Twingobay’ panoramic roof configuration. It’s set to go on sale in 2027, bringing an interesting curved sunroof to Renault’s super-cool electric city car.

The legendary Espace MPV will also return to Paris in the shape of the ‘E-Space’ concept. Expect its retro-inspired design and clever interior ergonomics to garner plenty of attention at the show.

Renault will also bring along its retro-inspired 8 Gordini concept. The all-electric concept revives a historic name from the French brand with classic three-box proportions, ‘Bleu de France’ paint and a racing stripe. Renault hasn’t said if it’ll turn the 8 Gordini concept into a production car, though presumably if there’s enough interest in Paris they may be swayed…

Skoda

As Skoda’s newest electric offering, the Epiq will likely be front and centre of the Czech brand’s stand. We’ve already had time behind the wheel and unsurprisingly, given its underpinnings are shared with the excellent Elroq, the Epiq seriously impressed us. We have no doubt it’ll prove a hit with showgoers, too.

Another new arrival to the electric Skoda stable this year is the Peaq. It’s the largest car the company has ever made, but also the most expensive, with prices starting from nearly £52,000.

Smart

Smart looks set to drum up plenty of excitement because it’s bringing back the ForTwo, which launched the brand into the public eye with its clever use of space and slick design. The new car will be electric and it won’t be called ForTwo, instead being badged #2 in line with the firm’s current naming strategy. It’ll still be incredibly cute to look at and occupy a tiny footprint, but it’ll go big on character, just like the original.

Subaru

Subaru is listed as an exhibitor for the Paris Motor Show, although it’s not clear what the Japanese car maker will bring to the event. A new petrol-powered Impreza WRX STi is on the way, but given that Europe is a small market for the brand, it’s unlikely such a significant model would be revealed in Paris.

Vauxhall

The big news for Vauxhall in Paris will be the unveiling of its new STX concept. Standing for ‘Sports Tourer eXperimental’, the STX will preview the next Astra in estate form and it’ll be the first car to wear Vauxhall’s new badge too.

Vauxhall has just unveiled the GSE Line trim of the Astra, and it’ll be at Paris. Available to order from next spring, the Astra GSE Line will get the full choice of petrol, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains – but hot hatch enthusiasts might want to wait until the full-fat 280bhp GSE arrives later down the line.

Volkswagen

We’ve already seen the new Mission Efficiency at a private event in Austria, but Volkswagen will surely bring its clever new electric concept car to Paris. And that won’t be to simply build excitement for the brand; we’ve been told there’s a possibility it might be put into production -– depending on the reaction of the Paris show visitors, of course.

Volvo

Along with ‘other exclusive new models’, Volvo will bring its all-important EX60 to the show.

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