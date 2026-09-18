Alongside the Tucson, Hyundai has said it will unveil a new B-segment SUV in the form of the latest Bayon. Looking to renew its rivalry with the Ford Puma and Renault Captur, the Bayon will get a sharply styled new exterior look, and will continue with petrol power.

Launching Hyundai into the all-electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) sector will be the new ST1. A highly customisable van with various bodystyles to choose from, the ST1 has been on sale in the Korean market since 2024. It’s based on the electric Staria MPV and should come with a range of around 200 miles.

JAS Motorsport

Based on the original Honda NSX, the JAS Tensei is a modern reimagining of the iconic nineties supercar. With styling by Pininfarina, the Tensei comes with an all-new carbon body, but underneath the V6 engine has been reworked for more power, and the chassis has been redesigned, too. However, most importantly, the NSX’s characterful pop-up headlights have been retained.

Kia

Not to be outdone by its Hyundai sibling, Kia has been confirmed as an exhibitor for Paris. Back in 2024, the Korean firm unveiled the EV3 to the public for the first time in the French capital; it’ll take some going to top that this year. Order books recently opened for the sporty GT versions of the EV3, EV4 and EV5 – so they may be present in Paris to drum up interest.

Lancia

Lancia says its new Gamma “embodies the brand’s distinctive interpretation of Italian elegance, combining a refined fastback silhouette with aerodynamic efficiency, generous interior space and everyday versatility.” Fans of the sleek original might be a tad disappointed in the new car’s metamorphosis into an upright SUV utilising the same body as the Peugeot 3008. Either way, they can get a closer inspection of the new Lancia in Paris.

Leapmotor

Leapmotor is the newest member of the massive Stellantis family, and its range of cars is growing rapidly. Two more models will be on show in Paris – the B03, a B-segment EV set to take on the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Renault 5, will be there alongside the D19, a flagship SUV with a range-extender powertrain.

Li Auto

Chinese firm Li Auto is a luxury brand that has been a big success in its home market thanks to solid build quality and high-performance powertrains. We saw the i6 – a five-seat electric MPV – at the Beijing Motor Show earlier this year and with Li Auto now looking to make inroads in the European market, we expect the car to be on display in Paris.

Lotus

Back in 1975, Lotus revealed the Type 79 Esprit to the world at the Paris show. More than 50 years on, the British sports car company is looking to make a statement in Paris again – although as yet it hasn’t officially announced what will be on display.

Maserati

A new concept car from Maserati will launch the Italian car maker into a new era of design. Earlier this year, Gilles Vidal, head of design for Stellantis’ European brands, told Auto Express: “Every two decades or so there’s a massive shift in the design expression. So what we are looking at is what’s the next thing for Maserati.”