Best new cars coming in 2025 and beyond

The next-generation Giulia has some big shoes to fill, because the current car is one of the most desirable compact execs available. Yet Alfa is going bold for its replacement, with an all-electric saloon to rival models such as the BMW i5. Based on the forthcoming STLA Large EV platform with an 800V architecture, the Giulia promises a range of around 500 miles and up to 80 per cent charge in as little as 20 minutes. A twin-motor, four-wheel-drive Quadrifoglio version could deliver as much as 900bhp and blast from 0-62mph in less than 2.0 seconds. Factor in sleek looks and engaging driving dynamics and it will be a shock if this Alfa isn’t a contender for class leadership. Alpine R5 21 Price: From £35,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Fans of fast French hatchbacks are in for a treat in 2025, when Alpine reveals a go-faster version of the forthcoming all-electric Renault 5. It’s been almost five decades since the sports car brand first worked its magic on a souped-up version of Renault’s original supermini, but this all-new model is ready to roll back the years. Featuring a 215bhp electric motor that will drive the front wheels, it should cover 0-62mph in less than six seconds. There will also be a wider track, with lowered and stiffened suspension for agile handling, while the exterior will pay homage to the mid-engined Renault 5 Turbo of the eighties. Alpine GT X-Over 21 Price: From £45,000 (est)

On sale: 2026

Alpine is set to expand its repertoire beyond sports cars and hot hatches, with plans to launch three electric SUVs by 2028. The first is called the GT X-Over that'll go head-to-head with the likes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Cupra Tavascan and Kia EV6. The Alpine brand has reestablished itself with the featherweight A110 sports car, but to get ahead in the sales charts it needs a crossover model and as part of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance it has access to the technology needed to make that happen. The high-riding newcomer promises to be faithful to the brand's values, with strong performance, engaging handling and a kerb weight that's lighter than its rivals'. The GT X-Over will use the same 'CMF-EV' mechanical underpinnings as the Nissan Ariya SUV, but the Alpine is expected to use a new triple-motor layout with up to 450bhp and active torque vectoring capability. Its styling will draw heavily on the iconic A110, with a low roofline and quad-headlight layout. Cupra Raval 21 Price: From £20,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Cupra’s radical UrbanRebel city car will enter production in 2025, with the official name Cupra Raval. It will be an affordable compact EV based on the VW Group’s Small MEB platform, and look a lot like the second UrbanRebel concept that the brand said was 95 per cent representative of the final car. It will feature deeply scalloped surfacing and aggressive lines in keeping with Cupra’s sporty image, along with the brand’s signature copper detailing.

When it arrives, the UrbanRebel will be fitted with a single front-mounted electric motor and is expected to offer around 270 miles of range. The production car’s interior won’t resemble that of the concept, but expect a driver-focused cabin and infotainment tech borrowed from elsewhere in the VW Group. Dacia Bigster 21 Price: Around £20,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Value-focused brand Dacia is about to enter the hotly contested mid-size SUV segment with a family SUV to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan and MINI Countryman. This move has been a long time coming after the brand unveiled its original Bigster concept car in 2021, but in 2025 the Dacia Duster’s big brother will finally hit the market. The Bigster will look almost identical to the concept car, especially after the concept’s design heavily inspired the third-generation Dacia Duster’s charming but rugged appearance. The interior should be lifted almost wholesale from the new Duster. Under the metal, the Bigster will use the same CMF-B underpinnings as the Duster, as well as the Dacia Sandero and Jogger. The platform can accommodate two or four-wheel drive options, plus petrol engines with mild-hybrid assistance, or a full-hybrid powertrain which is already available in the Jogger MPV and will be offered in the Duster, too. Fisker Pear 21 Price: Under £30,000

On sale: 2025

The Pear – which stands for ‘Personal Electric Automotive Revolution’ in case you’re wondering – is the second model from California-based start-up Fisker, which launched the very impressive Ocean SUV in 2023. But rather than going more upmarket, the Pear will be the brand’s more affordable option, with prices due to start from under £30,000 when it comes to the UK – around £7,000 less than the cheapest variant of the Ocean, not to mention roughly £5,000 cheaper than the base Hyundai Kona Electric. The Pear will be available with two battery sizes, the larger of which will offer up to 348 miles of range. In keeping with Fisker’s promise that every new model will have at least four USPs, the Pear can be had with six seats set out in two rows of three – just like the old Fiat Multipla – and features a clever ‘Houdini Trunk’ tailgate that frees up extra space and provides easy access to the boot. Ford Ranger PHEV 21 Price: Around £50,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 The hugely capable Ford Ranger is only available with good old diesel power at the moment, but the Blue Oval is hoping this new plug-in hybrid version will address the best-selling pick-up truck’s uneconomical reputation. The Ranger PHEV will utilise a 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine, combined with an electric motor and rechargeable battery. The exact size of the battery has yet to be revealed, but Ford says its shooting for a WLTP-rated all-electric range of more than 28 miles.

As well as offering the most torque of any Ranger, the plug-in hybrid model will feature a ‘Pro Power Onboard’ system in the truck bed. This allows the truck’s battery to be used to power tools and appliances, ideal if you’re caught short of power on a work site. Jaguar GT flagship 21 Price: Over £100,000

On sale: 2025 A new era of Jaguar is about to commence. The British brand is moving upmarket, and is planning to launch three brand-new electric cars, starting with a four-door GT that’ll have a £100,000 price tag. The as-yet-unnamed GT will arrive in 2025, sit on a bespoke-EV platform called Jaguar Electrified Architecture and offer up to 435 miles of range. It will also be capable of adding around 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of rapid charging. It won’t be long until we lay eyes on Jaguar's first brand new model in years, but our exclusive image provides a glimpse of what to expect. The firm is going in a new direction with a fresh visual identity that sets out to express the emotion of the brand, and will feature a wide stance at the rear including distinct squared-off angles. Expect the design to be completed by razor-thin tail-lights and a distinctive sloping roofline. Jeep Recon 21 Price: From £65,000 (est)

On sale: 2025

Jeep only launched its first electric car, the Avenger, in 2023, but it's far from the only EV the brand has in the works. The one we’re most excited for is a beefy 4x4 called the Recon: this Wrangler-sized EV will adopt a chunky design and the EV-specific STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis. Like the Wrangler, the Recon will feature removable doors and a retractable roof, along with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system. There will be under-body protection, tow hooks and aggressive off-road tyres to boost its off-road credentials. The 4x4 maker claims that the Recon won’t be a direct replacement for the Wrangler when it comes to the UK in 2025, with the next-generation of the Wrangler already slated to arrive in 2027 and planned to be more capable off-road than ever. Kia EV5 21 Price: TBC

On sale: 2025 Kia’s onslaught of all-electric cars is set to continue, with the EV3 crossover arriving in 2024, followed shortly after by the EV5 mid-size SUV that’ll aim to steal sales away from the Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y and Skoda Enyaq. Like the EV6 coupe and EV9 seven-seater, the EV5 sits on Kia’s bespoke EV platform called E-GMP, with three variations available for buyers to choose from: ‘standard’, ‘long-range’ and ‘long-range AWD’.

In terms of styling, the EV5 looks like someone shrunk the flagship EV9, with both featuring boxy silhouettes, bold, angular body lines and Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Face’ front end design. It’s a similar story with the cabin, with Kia also claiming that the EV5 will offer more interior space than any traditional mid-size SUV. Kia will also launch the EV4 saloon in 2025, before the Korean brand introduces a supermini-sized electric car called the EV2 by 2027. Lotus mid-size SUV 21 Price: From £70,000 (est)

On sale: 2026 While Lotus built its reputation on lightweight sports cars, the brand born in Hethel has evolved rapidly into a maker of premium EVs, starting with the Eletre hyper-SUV and the Emeya GT that’s landing soon. But it’s hoping to broaden its appeal beyond luxury car owners and corporate executives with a mid-size SUV that’ll take on the next-generation Porsche Macan. The Lotus Type 134, as it’s known internally, will be critical to Lotus achieving its goal of producing 150,000 cars a year by 2028 and is expected to hit the streets in 2026. We predict that the Type 134 will utilise the same ‘Electric Premium Architecture’ as the Eletre and Emeya, as well as the dual-motor powertrain common to both cars, which produces 893bhp and 985Nm of torque in its quickest form. Lotus electric sports car 21 Price: TBC

On sale: 2027

While SUVs and four-door saloons will make up the bulk of Lotus sales, it’s not about to abandon its 75 years of sports car making heritage. In 2027, Lotus will launch its first-ever fully electric sports car that will serve as the replacement for the petrol-powered Emira that’ll be laid to rest in 2028. Codenamed the Type 135 for now, the two-seat electric sports car is set to be revealed in 2025 and will be built in the UK. Little else is known about the car at the moment, except that it will sit on a bespoke architecture for electric sports cars, known internally as ‘E-Sports’. The platform has been designed to accommodate various battery sizes and designs, and different motor configurations, all of which power the rear wheels only – like any proper sports car. Nissan Juke 21 Price: Around £30,000 (est)

On sale: 2027 Nissan is only going to be launching electric cars in Europe from here on out, the next-generation Nissan Juke being one of them. The compact SUV will receive a radical redesign, with its new look to be heavily inspired by the Hyper Punk concept Nissan brought to the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show. Our exclusive image gives us a glimpse of the new Juke’s sharp, angular surfacing, as well as a chunky, squat stance emphasised by darkened wheelarch cladding. We expect the Juke will grow in size for this new iteration, putting it in the crosshairs of the new Hyundai Kona and upcoming Kia EV3.

The first electric Nissan Juke will be built at the Japanese brand’s plant in Sunderland, along with the next-generation Leaf and Qashqai. Technical details haven’t been released yet, but it’s likely that the new Juke will use the same bespoke EV platform as the reborn Renault 4 profiled below. Polestar 5 21 Price: From £95,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Polestar has high hopes for its forthcoming family SUV, the Polestar 3, and the more affordable coupe-SUV Polestar 4. However, the Volvo off-shoot has more than SUVs on its mind. In 2025, the Swedish firm will launch its answer to the Porsche Taycan, Tesla Model S and Lucid Air: the Polestar 5. The design is a refinement of the Polestar Precept concept we first laid eyes on in 2020, with relatively little changes being made for the production-ready Polestar 5’s exterior that was revealed at the 2023 Polestar Day event. One detail that didn’t make the cut was the original concept’s ‘suicide’ coach doors. Meanwhile the interior will make extensive use of recycled and plant-sourced materials to increase its environmental credentials The Polestar 5 will be built on the firm’s newly-developed 800V electrical architecture, with colossal outputs of 874bhp and 900Nm expected. The development of the car is being conducted at Polestar’s UK R&D base where the bespoke aluminium architecture was created, and a range of more than 310 miles has been suggested.

The 5 is also in line to get new battery technology developed by Polestar in partnership with StoreDot that’s capable of adding 100 miles of range in just five minutes using an advanced ‘pouch’ battery design. Unfortunately this technology is unlikely to be fitted at launch. Porsche Boxster/Cayman 21 Price: £75,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Porsche’s mid-engined sports cars, the Cayman and Boxster, will soon ditch petrol power in favour of a pure-electric powertrain. We’ve already spotted the next-generation Cayman and Boxster out and about undergoing testing multiple times and can clearly see that Porsche has no intention of reinventing the wheel, opting instead to refine the established design of its much loved two-seaters. Both cars will utilise a bespoke electric sports car platform developed by Porsche, and based on our spy shots, will have a longer wheelbase than the out-going models in order to accommodate a battery pack fitted behind the passenger cell, rather than under the floor like most EVs. This will help with weight distribution and achieving a low slung seating position. We expect base models to be rear-wheel drive using a single electric motor, with potential for high-performance dual-motor versions. Renault R4 21 Price: Around £35,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Rather than meaningless letters and numerals, Renault is reviving some of the most iconic names from its back catalogue for a new generation of all-electric cars. It’ll kick things off in 2024 with the hotly anticipated Renault 5 hatchback, followed just a year later by a compact SUV that will hark back to another of the world’s preeminent small cars, the Renault 4.

Previewed last year by the Renault 4Ever Trophy, the reborn Renault 4 will reference the original car’s boxy shape, with our exclusive image providing a glimpse of the production car’s design. The electric R4 will use the same AmpR Small platform that will underpin the R5 hatchback, and will definitely use the same 134bhp motor to drive its front wheels. It’s likely to share the same 40kWh and 52kWh batteries as the R5, too. The new Renault 5 is expected to start from around £30,000 in the UK, but we expect the larger and most practical Renault 4 to attract a base price of closer to £35,000. Renault Twingo 21 Price: £17,000

On sale: 2026 The final addition to Renault’s retro-inspired EV line-up is the all-new Twingo, previewed in concept form in November 2023. Described as a “silver bullet for sustainable mobility” by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, the new Twingo is slated to go from concept to production in just two years and boast an extraordinary starting price of under €20,000 – or roughly £17,000 at current exchange rates. It’s not the only bold claim Renault is making about the reborn Twingo, as the car is also set to offer remarkable efficiency figures of up to 6.2 miles per kilowatt-hour, and over its lifetime will be responsible for 75 per cent fewer CO2 emissions than the “average European ICE car” sold in 2023. It will also be made in Europe and thanks to its low list price, Renault claims the Twingo will be available from less than €100 per month (under £90) on finance.

With such a short timeframe to get to market, we expect the new Renault Twingo will use the same AmpR Small platform as the aforementioned Renault 5 and Renault 4, although to date, no technical details have been confirmed. Skoda Vision 7S 21 Price: From £55,000 (est)

On sale: 2026 Skoda has declared it will launch three new electric SUVs by 2026. It will also be coming out with an affordable entry-level crossover, based on the same gubbins as the Cupra Raval and Volkswagen ID.2, but sitting at the top of the range will be a seven-seater based on the Vision 7S concept. The bold and unashamedly square-jawed Vision 7S introduced Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language to the world. The new brand identity is evident in the concept car’s T-shaped light clusters and vertical bumper vents, with the rest of the body sporting an uncluttered, utilitarian look. There’s a ‘6+1’ seating layout inside the concept car, although we expect a conventional three-row arrangement to feature when the road-going model lands in showrooms in 2026. Tesla Model 2 21 Price: From £30,000 (est)

On sale: TBC In 2023, Tesla launched the facelifted version of its pioneering Model 3 saloon, plus the long-awaited and highly controversial Cybertruck. But this year also saw hype beginning to build for one of its upcoming products, and we’re not talking about the new Roadster. Very soon, Tesla will launch an affordable electric car to rival the Volkswagen ID.3 and MG4, which is being referred to online as the Tesla Model 2.

Tesla has only shared one shadowy teaser image of the Model 2 so far, however, our exclusive image gives us a much better idea of what the complete car will look like. The family resemblance with the Model 3 and Model Y family SUV will be very obvious, with the Model 2 expected to feature a very short nose, pronounced rear haunches and a roofline that slopes aggressively towards the tailgate. Volkswagen ID.2 21 Price: around £20,000 (est)

On sale: 2025 Volkswagen declared it would launch an affordable electric car all the way back in 2019, and after several years of toiling away on the project, it looks like we’ll finally see the fruits of its hard labour. The newcomer is expected to make its debut in 2025, and will be based on a stripped-back electric platform called MEB Entry that will also serve as the underpinnings for the Cupra Reval and Skoda’s own entry-level EV. The design will be based on the show-stopping ID.2all concept that debuted in 2023, and was created in less than two months, under the guidance of VW’s latest design boss, Andreas Mindt. He described the ID.2all as “an homage to the Beetle, Golf and Polo”, with the all-electric supermini looking a lot like an evolution of the current Polo from more than a few angles. The ID.2all concept uses a front-mounted motor producing 223bhp – enough, the firm says, for a 0-62mph time of around seven seconds – which could be carried over to the production version. There will be two battery sizes available: 38kWh and 56kWh, with the larger unit offering a range of around 280 miles. Volkswagen is aiming for a starting price of “less than 25,000 euros” for its entry-level EV, which would put it at around £22,000 in the UK. Now read more about the best new cars coming in 2024...