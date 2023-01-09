Best new cars coming in 2024

If so, the Brennero will get a 54kWh battery to power a front-mounted 154bhp electric motor. Range should be in the 250-mile ballpark, though Alfa will probably try to work its magic with the chassis to deliver more driver fun and engagement. While this Alfa will be able to make near-silent progress, distinctive design cues heavily influenced by the larger Tonale mean it should still turn heads. Audi A6 e-tron 35 Audi is charging ahead with its EV future that started with the Q8 e-tron, e-tron GT and Q4 e-tron. It’s range of all-electric models will expand even more in 2024, with the arrival of its next SUV, the Q6 e-tron, followed by the sleek A6 e-tron that’ll be offered as either a coupe-inspired Sportback saloon or good old fashioned Avant family estate car. The A6 e-tron twins will use the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) underpinnings as the forthcoming Q6 e-tron, which has been co-developed with Porsche and will share a considerable amount with the new Porsche Macan EV. It may also feature the Q6 e-tron’s dual-motor drivetrain for all-wheel drive and draw power from a 100kWh battery pack, which could allow for a range of around 400 miles in the sleeker saloon and wagon. Audi Q6 e-tron 35 While details about Audi’s A6 e-tron and A6 Avant e-tron remain firmly under wraps for now, the company hasn’t held back with details of its next electric SUV: the Q6 e-tron. It’s the first Audi to use the PPE architecture that features an 800V charging system and allows for a 10-80% charge in around 30 minutes. The Q6 e-tron also boasts a 370-mile claimed range thanks to its 100kWh battery and dual-motor setup that produces 396bhp in the regular version and 510bhp in the high-performance SQ6 model. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

Set to be offered in conventional and swoopy Sportback bodystyles, the Q6 e-tron is a family-sized SUV that is, in effect, an all-electric alternative to the combustion-engined Q5. But while the overall dimensions will be similar to those of the Q5, the bespoke EV platform should bring benefits in packaging that result in greater cabin space for passengers, along with a family-sized boot. Inside, the A6 e-tron features the next-generation of Audi’s infotainment system that uses three screens laid out across the dash: an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit for the driver, a 14.5-inch touchscreen in the middle and a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger. The passenger side screen comes with ‘active privacy mode’ which means it can display videos for the passenger without distracting the driver. BMW X2 35 The original BMW X2 was a slightly sportier-looking counterpart to the contemporary X1 small SUV on which it was based. However, the new second-generation X2 has received the full coupe-SUV treatment, sporting a heavily sloping roofline and aggressive looks like those on BMW’s larger X4 and X6 coupe-SUVs. The X2 has also grown in size, offers more interior space, and comes with the latest version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. It’s available with either a 168bhp mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine as the sDrive20i, or a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine generating 296bhp and 400Nm of torque in the M35i xDrive model. BMW has also launched an all-electric version called the iX2 that offers all-wheel drive thanks to an electric motor on each axle that together produce 309bhp and 494Nm of torque. Prices for the new BMW X2 start from £39,365. Citroen e-C3 35 The all-new Citroen e-C3 is being positioned as the all-electric supermini for the masses, as it’ll start from “under £23,000” when it goes on sale in the UK early next year. The e-C3 is built on a flexible ‘smart car’ platform, while its 44kWh LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery is fitted underneath the rear seats. This size battery is good for a very reasonable 199-mile range, but Citroen will offer an even cheaper battery option down the road, with around 124 miles of range.

The French will also offer petrol-powered versions of the new C3, for those not ready to make the switch to electric, while the C3 Aircross will become a seven-seater with a strong focus on value-for-money, putting it squarely in the crosshairs of the Dacia Jogger. Thanks to a boxy shape and other styling elements such as a relatively high ride height, black wheelarch cladding and a chunky upright stance, the new e-C3 has a much more crossover-esque look than the out-going supermini. The fresh exterior styling is complemented by the new interior design, which ditches conventional analogue dials or instrument panels in favour of a small head-up display that sits within the cavity high up on the dashboard. The advantage is that its large numbers should be more easily visible in your peripheral vision when looking down the road ahead. The e-C3 also features a 10-inch central touchscreen, separate climate controls and Citroen’s trademark pillow-soft Active Comfort seats. Comfort was clearly a key focus in the e-C3’s development, with Citroen fitting its hydraulic bump-stops across the range – a first in the supermini class. Cupra Tavascan 35 It took four years for Cupra to take its bold Tavascan concept car from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and turn it into an equally striking electric coupe-SUV to go head-to-head with the Kia EV6 and Nissan Ariya. The Cupra Tavascan will go on sale in 2024, and is based on the same MEB platform as the Cupra Born hatchback, as well as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq.

The brand’s sporty ethos has been utilised to help the Tavascan physically stand out from its rivals and closely related sister cars. The polished black A-pillars have been designed to emulate the look of a racing helmet’s visor, while the heavily sculpted bodywork and athletic silhouette are similar to the original concept. Though one key difference with the production Tavascan is that it features Cupra’s signature copper-coloured accents and badging, as well as a unique black front fascia and three-triangle light signature at the front and rear. Inside, the Tavascan features a driver-focused design defined by its central spine that separates the driver and front passenger, and serves as a structural piece of the interior. Bucket seats are fitted as standard, while the centrepiece of the cabin is a whopping 15-inch touchscreen. There will be two versions of the Tavascan offered from launch: a 282bhp rear-drive model, and a dual-motor version called the VZ packing 335bhp and 679Nm of torque. Dacia Duster 35 The Dacia Duster has proved to be incredibly popular with both buyers and the Auto Express team, so you can understand why we’re excited for the arrival of the all-new third-generation model. The new Duster is expected to be roughly the same size as the current model, leaving space above for the incoming seven-seat Bigster family SUV. It’ll sit on the same compact CMF-B platform used by numerous existing Dacia, Renault and Nissan models, including the Clio supermini.

The underpinnings can support a range of three and four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, as well as the unique E-Tech hybrid system available in the Clio. It’s possible the new Duster may be offered with the same electrified powertrain, which uses an electric motor to drive the front wheels the majority of the time around town, or until you exceed 37mph, with the petrol engine taking over if power is required or the battery runs low on juice. Dacia Spring 35 The Citroen e-C3 isn’t the only bargain EV headed for our shores in 2024, because after years of deliberating, the Dacia Spring is finally coming to Britain. The Spring is a 3.7-metre-long electric city car that weighs less than one tonne, which helps it to cover around 140 miles between charges of its relatively small 26.8kWh battery, or 190 miles if you’re just pottering around town. The entry-level Spring 45 pairs that dinky battery with a 44bhp electric motor that will get the car from 0-62mph in a glacially slow 19.1 seconds. The Spring 65 pumps out a slightly healthier 64bhp, so its acceleration figure is a more respectable 13.7 seconds. Both versions of the Spring are expected to come to the UK, but the car we’ll get will sport revised exterior looks and much-improved perceived quality inside compared with the French-spec model we got to drive earlier this year. Dacia has yet to announce UK pricing, but based on European numbers, a starting figure of less than £20,000 is plausible. Ford Explorer 35 Ford was working on a vehicle using the Volkswagen Group’s MEB all-electric platform for several years, but the all-new Ford Explorer was finally unveiled earlier this year. It was originally due on sale in autumn 2023, but sales and deliveries have been delayed until summer 2024 due to an incoming UN regulation regarding standardisation of battery safety regulations.

The Explorer is key to the company’s ambitious electrification plans in Europe, and is a mid-size SUV that offers battery sizes ranging from 55kWh to 82kWh. The entry-level Explorer is a 168bhp rear-wheel drive model with up to 218 miles of claimed range, while the mid-range 282bhp single-motor variant gets the larger power pack allowing it to cover 335 miles on a charge. Finally, there’s the dual-motor variant with 335bhp on tap – 40bhp more than the hot VW ID.4 GTX. Standard kit will include a heated steering wheel and massaging seats, climate control, keyless entry, and a 15-inch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Behind the Explorer’s tailgate there’s a 450-litre boot – bigger than the Mustang Mach-E’s, but around 100 litres down on the ID.4’s, probably due to the shorter rear overhangs on the Explorer. Ford Mustang 35 Few last hurrahs will be able to match the one planned for the Ford Mustang, which is now due to land in UK dealerships sometime in 2024. Likely to be the last combustion-engined version of the famous muscle car, it sticks with V8 power, thanks to a heavily revised 5.0-litre unit producing in excess of 450bhp even in base spec.

The new model’s exhaust note is likely to sound reassuringly old-school, then, but Ford is trying to bring the rest of the Mustang experience bang up to date. The cabin will feature a raft of new features for the model, including a 12.4-inch digital instrument panel that blends across into a 13.2-inch central display running the company’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system. The car will be available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic – and those choosing three pedals will get rev-matching on downshifts as standard, for perfect V8 exhaust blips. Other features include a mechanical limited-slip differential and MagneRide adaptive suspension. The car will also be launched with a special track-focused edition called Dark Horse, which brings a Torsen limited-slip diff, extra chassis bracing, Brembo brakes and additional oil coolers. Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 35 In a short space of time, Hyundai’s N performance division has already built quite a reputation for itself with its i20 and i30-based models. But 2024 will be the year when we find out how well the hot-hatch boffins can adapt an EV, in the form of the Ioniq 5 N. The faster, more hardcore version of Auto Express’s 2021 New Car Awards winner produces 641bhp and 740Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup and will sprint from 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds with N Launch Control and boost mode engaged.

But the N engineers haven’t focused all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights. To help tackle some corners, Hyundai has given the Ioniq 5 N a clever e-LSD (limited-slip differential) in the rear motor, with a torque vectoring system that features 11 different settings. There’s also a ‘Drift Optimiser’ which can help maintain balance in powerslides, and a ‘Torque Kick Drift’ setting that simulates an internal-combustion engined car’s clutch kick to initiate the slide. One of the Ioniq 5 N’s more novel features is called N e-shift. Essentially, the system adjusts the car’s torque output to deliver a small jolt and give the impression of gear shifts. The driver can take manual control using the steering-wheel mounted paddles or leave the car in automatic mode. Alternatively, with the system off the Ioniq 5 N should deliver power like a regular EV. You’ll be able to tell the Ioniq 5 N apart from the regular version thanks to the addition of some bespoke lightweight, forged 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres. There’s also a new look to the front bumper with extra air ducts to help cool the battery, plus a splitter painted red. The rear has also been tweaked with a big diffuser and a roof spoiler. Inside the Ioniq 5 N there are new bucket seats and an N-badged steering wheel. Prices start from £65,000 – around £3,000 more than its slightly less powerful Kia EV6 GT sibling. Hyundai Ioniq 7 35 Hyundai made waves with the Ioniq 5, but it’s already showing that it’s not tied to the boxy hatchback’s formula. The swoopy Ioniq 6 saloon went on sale at the end of 2022, and we were so impressed with the new Kona Electric we named it our Car of the Year for 2023. The next addition to the Korean brand’s EV range will be the imposing Ioniq 7 SUV.

This model was actually previewed in late 2021, when Hyundai revealed a concept called Ioniq Seven at the LA Motor Show, the same place where Kia showed off the platform-sharing EV9. But 2024 should see the production version make its world debut, with many of the show car’s key features, including its boxy, high-riding profile, enormous grille and ultra-slim front light bar. The Ioniq 7 will sit on Hyundai-Kia’s E-GMP bespoke EV platform, and is likely to feature the same motor/battery combinations as the closely related Kia EV9. In the UK, the base EV9 uses a single 201bhp electric motor to drive the rear wheel, while all-wheel drive versions get an extra motor on the front axle and a combined power output of 379bhp and 700Nm of torque. Every EV9 sold here is powered by a 99.8kWh battery that allows for a range of up to 349 miles. Kia EV3 35 Kia hit the ground running with its first bespoke electric car, the EV6, and the brand is aiming to build upon this success with a range of new models wearing the EV moniker. The seven-seat EV9 launched this year, and following hot on its heels in 2024 will be a fully-electric crossover called the EV3. It’ll be based on a chunky almost production-ready concept car the Korean brand revealed in October, and will more than likely use the Hyundai-Kia Group’s E-GMP architecture.

With a shorter wheelbase than the EV6, the EV3 will be closer in size to the Sportage SUV, and over 300 miles of range could be possible if it used the same 77.4kWh battery as the EV6. Dual-motor powertrains are expected to feature at the top of the range, although cheaper models are likely to use a single motor to drive the rear wheels. Given that the E-GMP platform uses an 800-volt electronic architecture and 350kW rapid charging capability, a 10 to 80% charge could take less than 20 minutes. Lotus Emeya 35 The Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQS should all be very afraid of the new Lotus Emeya hyper-GT – the first four-door saloon from Hethal since the infamous Carlton. It’s also the third EV from the Chinese-owned brand, and is based on the same platform as the remarkable Lotus Eletre SUV. Like the Eletre, the Emeya features numerous passive and active aerodynamic aides to help with efficiency or generate up to 215kg of downforce depending on what the situation calls for. For instance, the active front grille can open to help cool the car’s battery and motors, or remain closed to reduce drag. Meanwhile the system for the adaptive air suspension is able to read the road ahead up to 1,000 times a second.

So far Lotus has only revealed technical details for the range-topping Emeya, which will be powered by a 102kWh battery and two electric motors pumping out a combined 893bhp and 985Nm of torque. With all-wheel drive traction and launch control, Lotus claims this particular Emeya will accelerate from 0-62mph in 2.78 seconds. Pricing and range figures remain under wraps for now, but we expect the Emeya will be priced from around £100,000 and could potentially cover over 400 miles on a single charge if the Eletre’s stats are anything to go by. Mercedes-AMG GT 35 Mercedes’ performance arm, AMG, has already delivered the all-new SL roadster on a fresh platform, but next year we’ll get to find out how the architecture works beneath a more focused sports car: the second generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Merc’s Porsche 911 fighter is now a 2+2 with small rear seats, just like all but the most hardcore 911s, while the overall look is an evolution of the original GT, albeit with a longer-looking wheelbase and a new front end more in-line with the brand’s latest models. The AMG GT is being launched with a choice of twin-turbocharged V8 petrol powerplants, each paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox and four-wheel drive. The first version to arrive will be the AMG GT 63 4MATIC+, pumping out 577bhp and 800Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds and 195mph top speed. It’ll be followed by a less potent AMG GT 53 4MATIC+ with 469bhp and 700Nm, capable of the same benchmark sprint in 3.9 seconds. A plug-in hybrid version may also be in the cards after we saw the plug-in AMG GT Concept E Performance.

The new AMG GT is packed to the gills with chassis tech, including adaptive dampers, rear-axle steering, an electronic limited-slip differential and a semi-active hydraulics-based anti-roll bar system. The car’s four-wheel drive system has a permanently driven rear axle and a variable split to the front, meaning the car can be driven in rear-drive mode, or offer up to a 50:50 split if the conditions require it. Mercedes EQG 35 Mercedes' iconic 4x4 is getting the EV treatment in 2024, with an all-electric version of the G-Class dubbed the EQG. Based on the images we’ve seen, the design will remain true to the original G-Class, as well as the Concept EQG that was unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The only differences we can spot are a blanked-off grille, aerodynamically optimised wheels and revised bumpers, but the boxy proportions are still present and correct, as is the blunt front end, slab sides and three-point Mercedes car on the nose. Mercedes has stressed that the EQG will be an uncompromising off-roader, just like the G-Class. As such, it uses the tough ladder frame chassis from the petrol and diesel-powered models, just with a battery and some electric motors crammed into it, along with independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear.

We expect the EQG will use the same 108.4kWh battery as the EQS SUV that’ll be used to power four individual electric motors. This allows the EQG to perform an amazing party trick called the ‘G-Turn’, when the wheels on the same axle rotate in opposite directions so it can spin on the spot just like a tracked vehicle. MG Cyberster 35 Bulging order books and renewed interest from British consumers in the MG badge mean the company is on a roll right now. The firm has ambitious plans to build on this success, with its boldest move being to launch the first, purpose-built, all-electric two-seater sports car, pitting the likes of Porsche, Alpine and Lotus to the punch. The MG Cyberster is the spiritual successor to the MG TF and will be priced around £50,000 when it goes on sale around summer 2024. Base single-motor models will produce 309bhp, while the range-topping dual-motor Cyberster can go from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds thanks to total power output of 536bhp and 725Nm of torque. Range figures have yet to be confirmed, but we expect there’ll be around the 300-mile mark. The Cyberster comes with several concept car-like features, including three displays that wrap around the driver and scissor doors, as MG tries to give its offering a hi-tech feel and make it stand apart from the traditional roadsters like the Mazda MX-5 and BMW Z4. MINI Cooper 35 Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest reveals was the new fifth-generation MINI Cooper hatchback. A petrol version will be available in time, but leading the charge is the new electric MINI offered in two forms: Cooper Electric E and Cooper Electric SE.

The first features a 40.7kWh battery and a 181bhp electric motor, with MINI claiming a range of up to 190 miles from a charge. The other model increases the battery capacity to 54.2kWh while power rises to 215bhp, as does torque from 290Nm to 330Nm. The bigger battery also boosts the chic EV’s range up to 250 miles. The new MINI Cooper’s looks are a much cleaner evolution of the current model’s, while the EV's wheels have been pushed out towards the extremities of the body, improving packaging and space inside. Speaking of which, the interior has been totally redesigned, with an ultra-slim 9.4-inch circular OLED screen at the heart of the dash. Like a Tesla Model 3, the central display shows your speed, media and other vital data, while the several ‘MINI Experience Modes’ can change the look and feel of the screen, as well as the interior lighting. The new electric MINI Cooper will start from £30,000 and only be available as a three-door, with the forthcoming production version of MINI's Aceman concept set to occupy the space in the brand's line-up previously accounted for by the MINI five-door. MINI Countryman 35 The MINI’s biggest model is about to get even bigger, with the third-generation MINI Countryman growing in size to boost practicality. The popular compact SUV will now be offered with a choice of petrol or, for the first time, all-electric power.

Based on the same platform as the latest BMW X1 and fully-electric iX1, the new Countryman EV offers up to 287 miles and 130kW maximum charging speed, while the petrol-powered range stretches from the base front-drive 167bhp model to a souped-up John Cooper Works (JCW) variant with 296bhp on tap and an ‘ALL4’ four-wheel drive system. The interior has a lot in common with the new MINI Cooper, including the 9.4-inch OLED display in the centre of dashboard, with driver able to switch between Core, Green, Go-Kart, Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance drive modes, or what MINI calls ‘Experience Modes’. The rear bench can be slid forwards and backwards by as much as 13cm depending on whether you want maximum passenger or luggage space. There’s up to 460 litres of boot space available, or 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded down. Peugeot 3008 35 The Peugeot 3008 began life as a bland MPV, but was transformed into a stylish family SUV for its second generation, and is evolving once more for the all-new Mk3 3008. The latest 3008 is more coupé-like than ever, sporting a sloping roofline at the rear that gives an athletic look, not unlike the Cupra Tavascan. Some of its standout styling cues include Peugeot’s three-claw LED running light signature at the front and rear, funky wheel designs and sharp body lines across the car.

Despite the almost coupe-SUV look, Peugeot claims that the new 3008 offers the same 520-litre boot space as the out-going model, although the cabin design is all-new. A gently curved 21-inch screen sits atop the dashboard and handles both the vital driving information and media, with Peugeot’s familiar i-Toggle touch panel of shortcut buttons beneath. The Mk3 3008 is the first car to use the all-new “EV native” STLA M platform from Peugeot’s parent, Stellantis. A plug-in hybrid version will be available in time, but the focus at the moment is on the all-electric E-3008, which will be offered with a choice of two battery sizes: 73kWh and a 98kWh. Peugeot claims the smaller unit is good for up to 326 miles of range, but this rises to 435 miles for the 98kWh model. The E-3008 is front-wheel drive as standard, but a dual-motor model with all-wheel drive will be available, too. Polestar 3 35 Volvo’s sister brand is gaining confidence and it will be hoping for further gains when the Polestar 3 lands in 2024. Unlike the Polestar 1 and 2, which were derived from projects started by Volvo, the 3 is a ground-up Polestar creation. It sits on the same chassis components as the new Volvo EX90, but has a less-boxy profile and a different front-end look that’s said to be more in line with the planned Polestar family design.

Beneath it all there’s a 482bhp and 840Nm twin-motor setup, that packs enough punch for a 0-62mph time of five seconds. The Performance variant will deliver 510bhp and 910Nm of torque to trim a few tenths of a second off that time. Both are powered by a 107kWh (usable) battery pack that allows for a maximum driving range of 379 miles, while the car’s 250kW charging capability means a 10-80% top-up will take just half an hour. Polestar has utilised an array of advanced chassis technologies to inject some degree of athleticism into the more than 2.5-tonne SUV. For example, the rear electric motor is a torque vectoring dual-clutch unit, and adaptive dampers have been fitted as standard along with dual-chamber air suspension. The cabin features sustainable materials and the dashboard is dominated by a 14.9-inch, portrait-layout touchscreen system running an evolution of the Android Automotive infotainment system from the Polestar 2. Launch model will also come loaded with luxuries like soft-closing doors, cabin air filtration, heated rear seats and a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo. Prices start from just under £80,000. Polestar 4 35 Polestar is taking some big swings with the all-new Polestar 4, not least because the brand expects it to be its biggest-selling model when it finally goes on sale in 2024. The other more controversial element of the electric coupe-SUV is the fact it doesn’t have a rear windscreen. Instead, the car relies on cameras and side mirrors to provide the driver with a view of what’s behind them. Polestar design director Maximilian Missoni told us “It allows more second-row headroom and a more dramatic rear,” though exactly how customers react remains to be seen.

Like all of Polestar’s models, the 4 features a minimalist interior with very few physical controls, so Google’s voice control is expected to take care of many functions. Behind the steering wheel is a 10.2-inch instrument screen, with a landscape 15.4-inch Google-powered touchscreen in the centre of the dash. The Polestar 4’s interior features a wide variety of materials, including a recycled knitted fabric produced with a textile college in Sweden. Full technical details for the Polestar 4 have yet to be revealed, but the Geely SEA platform it sits on can accommodate rear or all-wheel drive setups, a long-range 102kWh battery and power outputs up to 537bhp and 686Nm from the dual-motor versions. The Polestar 4 gets its name from being the brand’s fourth model, however it will sit in between the more saloon-like Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 large SUV in terms of size and price. According to Polestar’s CEO, the 4 will start from £55,000 when it goes on sale in spring 2024. Porsche Macan EV 35 Having enjoyed sales success with the Taycan EV, 2024 will see the German premium brand branch out with its second pure-electric vehicle, the second-generation Macan. The keen-driving family SUV will switch to a new all-electric platform, called PPE, that it’s sharing with Audi’s Q6 e-tron.

However, Porsche’s engineers are confident that their chassis tweaks, including the firm’s first use of two-value dampers, torque vectoring and the most complex version yet of Porsche’s Active Suspension Management, will help to maintain the Macan’s position as one of the most rewarding SUVs to drive at any price. The Macan EV will only be available with a dual-motor powertrain, with a choice of two variants at launch: a standard Macan and a high-performance Macan Turbo. Rough figures for the latter are around 600bhp, plus over 1,000Nm of torque on tap. The roughly 100kWh battery is good for a claimed range of 310 miles according to Porsche, while the 270kW maximum charging speed matches the Taycan’s. Range Rover EV 35 The Range Rover is the original luxury SUV, and more than a half a century on, it’s still the king of the jungle. The latest fifth-generation model arrived in 2022 and won our Luxury Car of the Year award that same year. It’s an imposing presence on the road, while the interior is beautifully finished, dripping with lavish materials and overflowing with technology. It’s also one of the most relaxing cars to drive, but as the likes of the Rolls-Royce Spectre and BMW i7 have proved, electric propulsion is the next step in achieving the ultimate luxury car experience.

That’s why this iteration of the Range Rover was designed to be fitted with a zero-emissions powertrain, and 2024 will be the year we finally get to lay our eyes on the first-ever Range Rover EV. Unfortunately, no technical details have been yet, but insiders have suggested a battery around 100kWh in capacity could easily fit within the Range Rover’s MLA platform. A battery that size could enable some sizable range figures to match those of its rivals including the BMW iX, Mercedes EQS SUV and Volvo EX90. Renault 5 35 One of Renault’s most famous names will be reborn for a new retro-themed EV in 2024. The new Renault 5 will sit on the Renault-Nissan CMF-BEV small electric-car platform, which will be key to producing small, affordable EVs from both firms. Indeed, Renault chiefs say the R5 could cost around a third less than the current Zoe, and have a price tag that’s roughly comparable with a combustion-powered Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo. A 134bhp motor that will be common across all of the firm’s small EVs will help, but while the R5 won’t feature the same 130kW charging capability as the electric Megane E-Tech, it will be close, and the 52kWh battery (the larger of two options) is set to provide a 249-mile range. Renault Scenic 35 Renault has reinvented the Scenic as an all-electric SUV to sit above the Megane E-Tech hatchback. The new Scenic is based on the brand’s CMF-EV platform, maximising space for passengers and luggage, and is available with two sizes of battery: 60kWh and 87kWh. The first offers a range of 260 miles, while the larger of the two is good for 385 miles on a charge. Buyers can choose from a 168bhp or 217bhp single-motor front-drive powertrain, though all-wheel drive models have been hinted at.

Bold styling helps the Scenic stand apart from the competition, which in the family EV segment includes the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Inside, the Scenic features Renault’s latest infotainment system, with a 12.3-inch digital dash and a 12-inch screen powered by Google. For the tech lovers out there, more than 50 apps are available for the Scenic, including Deezer, Spotify, Amazon Music and Waze. But of course, this is still meant to be a family car, and Renault hasn’t forgotten that. Its 545-litre boot is bigger than the ID.4 or Ioniq 5’s, while folding down the rear seats unlocks a useful 1,670 litres. There might not be a frunk or ‘froot’ under the bonnet like you get in a Tesla Model Y, but Renault claims the Scenic E-Tech offers a total of 38.7 litres of additional storage dotted around the cabin. Skoda Kodiaq 35 It’s hard to believe that the Skoda Kodiaq – the two-time winner of our Large SUV of the Year award – was only introduced in 2016. But that means it’s time for a new model that’ll land in UK dealerships in early 2024. The second-generation Kodiaq incorporates elements of the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, though even from a distance, it’s still easily recognisable as a Kodiaq.

At 4,758mm long, the Kodiaq has been stretched by 61mm compared with the out-going model, with the gains in space going to those in the rearmost seats in seven-seater versions, as well as to increase boot capacity. Meanwhile the interior has clearly been influenced by the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, as it features big screens, leather panelling and a curated collection of materials and themes for buyers to choose from. But one addition for the Kodiaq is a set of physical ‘Smart Dials’ on the centre console that can control various functions and settings depending on how you interact with them. The new dials have allowed Skoda to clean up the front cabin while retaining physical controls for key functions. The Mk2 Kodiaq’s engine range includes mild-hybrid petrol and regular diesel options plus, for the first time ever, a plug-in hybrid setup. The Kodiaq PHEV will offer a pure-electric driving range of more than 60 miles, meaning it should fall into the 8% Benefit-in-kind tax band for company-car drivers. Skoda Superb 35 Arriving in 2024 along with the second-generation Kodiaq is the new fourth-generation Skoda Superb that’ll be available as either a saloon-like hatchback or more practical estate car. The pair are slightly longer and taller than before, boosting interior space as well as luggage capacity. The hatch offers up to 645 litres of boot space now (up 20 litres), while the Superb Estate can haul 690 litres of stuff when full to the brim (up 30 litres).

The styling is a refinement of the previous model’s, with the Superb still featuring a long bonnet that flows into an octagonal grille that’s flanked by slimmer headlights featuring the latest Matrix LED technology that deliver 40% more light than its predecessor’s. The design is not just sharper, but also more slippery to help with the Superb’s efficiency. The cabin design on the other hand has been overhauled, with the touchscreen growing to a sizeable 13 inches on top-spec models, plus there's a 10-inch Virtual Cockpit display in front of the driver. The Kodiaq’s Smart Dials also make an appearance, along with 28 of Skoda’s Simply Clever solutions like a cooling device for the wireless charging pad so your smartphone doesn’t overheat. On the engine front, the new Superb will be available with three petrol and two diesel motors, plus a plug-in hybrid version. Like the plug-in Kodiaq, the Superb iV combines a 1.5 petrol engine with an electric motor for combined output of 201bhp, while the 25.7kWh battery is good for 60 miles of pure-electric driving. The Superb Estate will go on sale in January 2024, followed by the hatch in April, with prices expected to start from around £35,000. SsangYong Torres EVX 35 The SsangYong name is not long for this world as the Korean carmaker is being rebranded as KGM in the coming months. However, early next year the company will also introduce its second electric SUV to the UK market, called the Torres EVX, which is expected to go up against established family EVs like the Skoda Enyaq and Toyota bZ4X, although it’s considerably larger than either of its potential rivals.

At least its size should provide plenty of cabin space for the Torres EVX to serve as a family car, with SsangYong claiming it boasts a van-like 839 litres of boot space, expandable up to 1,662 litres with the rear seats folded down. No WLTP range figures for the Torres EVX have been announced, but we do know in South Korea it’s currently being offered with a single powertrain that uses a 73.4kWh battery and 201bhp electric motor. We expect the Torres EVX to be priced close to £40,000 considering that the smaller Korando e-Motion starts from £33,995, rising to £39,995 for a top-of-the-range example. The brand will also use the Torres EVX as the basis for an electric pick-up truck due to arrive next year, too. Subaru Forester 35 We expect the new Subaru Forester to land in the UK in 2024 but you shouldn’t expect a massive direction change from Subaru’s popular and rugged SUV. The new car looks more like a facelift of the current model but there are improvements right across the board. The big one is the introduction of hybrid power for the first time but those engines will not be available from launch. Instead, it’ll be Subaru’s familiar 2.0-litre flat-four sending power through the symmetrical all-wheel-drive system that’s now upgraded with a ‘dual-function X-mode’ for even better off-road performance. Inside, there’s a 11.6-inch touchscreen in portrait format and Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance tech can now do even more to keep the Forester’s occupants safe. Prices are expected to open around the £40,000 mark. Toyota Land Cruiser 35 The Land Cruiser has been a staple of the 4x4 world for more than 70 years, with this new upcoming model focusing on “its traditional strengths of quality, durability, and reliability to tackle the toughest conditions”. Toyota has also dialled up the retro-charm for the new Land Cruiser as it hopes to steal sales away from the Land Rover Defender and Jeep Wrangler, and worked on improving on-road driving.

The new Land Cruiser isn’t all about turning heads in supermarket car parks, however. Toyota has made sure the front end rear overhangs are as small as possible to improve the approach and departure angles, and the body parts have been designed to be removed more easily if damaged during any off-road excursion. From launch the Land Cruiser will come with a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 201bhp and an eight-speed automatic transmission, but in 2025 a mild-hybrid option will join the line-up – the first-ever electrified Land Cruiser. UK pricing has yet to be announced, but we expect it’ll start from around £50,000. Volkswagen Passat 35 SUVs might be what brings in the big bucks these days but the iconic Volkswagen Passat is going to be with us for a good while yet, flying the flag for traditional family cars. Unlike the closely related Skoda Superb, the new ninth-generation Passat will be available exclusively as an estate car – although that’s no bad thing – with space and practicality increased for this latest iteration. We got the chance to see for ourselves when we sat in the rear of the new Passat and can confirm legroom on offer is huge – much more than its predecessor. Meanwhile boot space has grown by 40 litres, with 690 litres on offer with the rear seats in place, or 1,920 litres with them folded down.

A big bonus is that there's no compromise in boot space when opting for the newly updated plug-in hybrid powertrain either, with the two PHEV versions boasting 62 miles of pure-electric driving range. A mild-hybrid petrol, as well as regular petrol and diesel engine options will also be available for the slick-looking family wagon, with every Passat featuring a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Volvo EX30 35 The EX30 is Volvo’s pint-sized electric SUV that uses the same underpinnings as the Smart #1, and rivals the likes of the Jeep Avenger and Hyundai Kona Electric. The upcoming entry-level ‘Core’ version is due to start from roughly £31,000 – about what we’d expect to pay for a small petrol-powered Volvo – with the 51kWh battery in the most basic versions good for a claimed 214-mile range. The Extended Range setup is expected to be more popular, as its 69kWh battery provides enough juice for a claimed range of 298 miles, while its single motor drives the rear wheels and produces 268bhp. There is also a Twin Motor version with 422bhp that’ll do 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, if you crave something more potent, but we prefer the single-motor variant when we tested both back-to-back. Whichever version you pick, every EX30 gets the same effortlessly cool looks, as well as sustainable materials and Google-powered tech inside. We could hardly fault the quality of the materials when we tested the EX30, although the extremely minimalist cabin does mean you have to rely heavily on the 12.3-inch touchscreen, including to see your speed just like in a Tesla Model 3.

This being the baby Volvo, measuring just 4,233mm long and 1,836mm (about same size as a Volkswagen T-Roc), we found space in the back is limited, but still good for occasionally giving adults a lift somewhere. There’s also 318 litres of boot space available, and the load bay is square. There’s even a ‘will it fit’ graphic stamped into the boot so you know what you can carry. Volvo EX90 35 The world has been waiting a long time for a new Volvo flagship SUV, but the successor to the faithful XC90 gets more than a fresh look. The EX90 also crams in oodles of new technology, switches to a new platform and is all-electric. The car’s look is perhaps more evolutionary than expected; it’s clearly identifiable as a top-of-the-range Volvo SUV, with a new take on the ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights and a typically bluff profile. The blanked-off grille is a clear pointer to the greener underpinnings, though, and at the top of the windscreen is a LiDAR sensor for the EX90’s advanced driver assistance systems. The car is being launched with a choice of dual-motor configurations, producing either 402bhp or 510bhp. Even the more modest of the pair can sprint from 0-62mph in less than six seconds, but both are limited to 112mph as part of Volvo’s safety policy. Regardless of motor choice, the EX90 gets a 107kWh battery for around 360 miles of range, and there’s 250kW DC charging that can replenish the enormous battery from 10-80% capacity in half an hour. Modern Volvos already have fairly minimalist interiors, but the EX90 goes a few steps further by eliminating all physical buttons and switches, except for a single volume dial. Therefore you’ll be using the 14.5-inch central touchscreen to control all the car’s functions, with its new Google-powered infotainment system also getting Google Maps and Google Assistant built-in. The EX90 is still a seven-seater though, just like the XC90. These step changes don’t exactly come cheap; Volvo has already admitted that the EX90 will arrive in dealers carrying a price tag in excess of £100,000, putting the car squarely into Range Rover territory. Now read more about the best new cars coming in 2025 and beyond...