Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Loads of important and eye-catching new cars have been launched throughout 2024, but there's a lot of exciting stuff still to come before the year is up, and there’s plenty more arriving in 2025 and beyond.
This year has seen electric cars of all shapes and sizes hitting the streets, from the sub-£15,000 Dacia Spring to the drop-top, two-seat MG Cybster sports car, plus more than a few SUVs in between. And of course, there’s the all-new Citroen e-C3, which we crowned Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024.
But new petrol and diesel-powered cars have been just as important, with some of those introduced recently including the latest, hugely capable Skoda Kodiaq and Superb, the all-new Dacia Duster and budget-friendly MG3 Hybrid+.
Whatever area of the new-car market you’re interested in, there’s something for everyone – and this list of the biggest and best new car launches proves it.
Best new cars coming soon
Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2024, 2025 and beyond...
Abarth 600e
Abarth may be known to most for its rowdier versions of the Fiat 500, but the new Abarth 600e is the most powerful car the brand has ever produced. It uses a brand-new electric motor that can produce up to 278bhp, upgraded brakes and cooling system, plus a mechanical limited-slip differential, all wrapped in a suitably flamboyant bodykit.
Alfa Romeo Giulia
The next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia has some big shoes to fill, because the current car is one of the most desirable compact execs available. Its replacement is expected to be an all-electric saloon to rival models such as the BMW i5, however we’ve recently learned it could feature petrol power as well.
Alpine A290
Fans of fast French hot hatchbacks are in for a treat, because Alpine – which makes the utterly fantastic lightweight A110 sports car – has brought out a go-faster version of the new, all-electric Renault 5 E-Tech. It’s called the Alpine A290, and in addition to a more powerful e-motor, Alpine has comprehensively redesigned the suspension set-up, and added a wider track, 19-inch rims with a set of bespoke Michelin tyres and much sportier styling.
Alpine A390
Alpine is expanding its repertoire beyond sports cars and hot hatches, with plans to launch three electric SUVs by 2030. The first to arrive is the Alpine A390 that’ll go head-to-head with the likes of the Porsche Macan Electric. Alpine says its high-riding electric fastback is “a model fit for every purpose” that promises to be faithful to the brand’s values, with strong performance and engaging handling.
Aston Martin Valhalla
The Aston Martin Valhalla will be the first series-production mid-engined road car in the British brand’s 111-year history. Just 999 examples will be made, powered by a bespoke 4.0-litre twin-turbo, flat-plane V8 engine and a pair of electric motors. Total power output is 1,003bhp and 1,000Nm of torque – enough to propel the car from 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – while the active aerodynamics are inspired by the company’s Valkyrie hypercar, and utilise F1 knowledge and technology.
Audi
Audi has successfully launched no fewer than seven models this year alone, from the facelifted A3 hatchback and e-tron GT, to the pure-electric Q6 e-tron SUV and A6 e-tron saloon that use tech co-developed with Porsche. The most recent arrivals are the new A5 – which is actually the replacement for the old A4 saloon and Avant – and the latest Q5. But even after all that, the premium marque is showing no signs of slowing down, because still to come are the next-generation Q3 compact SUV and A7 executive saloon.
BMW M5 Touring
For only the third time in history of the BMW M5, there’s an estate car version! The new M5 Touring features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that includes a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with one e-motor, and delivers a combined power output of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in just 3.6 seconds, plus there’s 500 litres of boot space available.
BMW X3 replacement
BMW’s new Neue Klasse electric-car architecture will underpin a wide range of new models; “from SAVs to sedans, there will be something for every customer”, according to BMW boss Oliver Zipse. Among them will be the next generation of the best-selling BMW 3 Series saloon, previewed by 2023’s Vision Neue Klasse concept, while the Vision Neue Klasse X concept revealed earlier this year offered a glimpse of what will be, in effect, the replacement for the equally popular X3. Both are expected to arrive in 2025.
Citroen e-C3
The all-new, award-winning Citroen e-C3 is being positioned as the electric supermini for the masses, because prices start from under £22,000. Its 44kWh LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery offers a reasonable 199-mile range, but Citroen will go on to offer an even cheaper battery option, with around 124 miles of range and lower price tag. The e-C3 has a much more crossover-esque look than the supermini it replaces, while Citroen’s hydraulic bump-stops and trademark pillow-soft Active Comfort seats also feature.
Citroen C3 Aircross
The new Citroen C3 Aircross is the French firm’s rival to the hugely popular Dacia Duster, and has a few tricks up to its sleeve. The most surprising is the option of five or seven seats, despite this small SUV being just 4.39 metres long. Buyers also get a choice of petrol, hybrid and pure-electric power, with the e-C3 Aircross EV set to offer between 186 and 250 miles of range.
Citroen C5 Aircross
The next-generation C5 Aircross will arrive in 2025. We’re told the design will be very close to the highly expressive concept car Citroen presented at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, and the interior is “spectacular”, according to CEO Thierry Koskas. Mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains will be available, with some versions of the EV set to offer over 420 miles of range.
Cupra Raval
Cupra’s affordable electric supermini is due to launch in 2025. It’s named after a district in the company’s home of Barcelona, and looks nearly identical to the UrbanRebel concept. It features deeply scalloped surfacing and aggressive lines in keeping with Cupra’s sporty image. The Raval will be fitted with a single front-mounted electric motor and is expected to offer up to 273 miles of range.
Cupra Tavascan
It took five years for Cupra to take its bold Tavascan concept car from the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and launch a road-going version to go head to head with the Nissan Ariya and Tesla Model Y. Buyers are offered a choice of a 286bhp rear-wheel-drive powertrain, or a 335bhp dual-motor, all-wheel-drive set-up, both featuring a 77kWh battery that provides up to 320 miles of range.
Dacia
Good news, everyone, Dacia is working hard to expand its wallet-friendly range even more, with plans for new cars both big and small. This year alone saw the arrival of the new Mk3 Dacia Duster – our Small SUV of the Year – and the sub-£15k Dacia Spring EV. Then in 2025, the Dacia Bigster will finally hit the streets, with hopes of shaking up the mid-size SUV segment. The Bigster is one of three new models Dacia is launching in the crucial C-segment of the car market, with another expected to take on the award-winning Skoda Octavia. Now that’s a title fight we’re excited to see.
Ferrari F80
The latest in a long, illustrious line of ‘once-in-a-decade’ hypercars born in Maranello, the F80 is the successor to the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. The stunning design is inspired by Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 499P race car, as is the powertrain: a 3.0-litre, 9,200rpm V6 engine, paired with two turbos and five electric motors. Combined power output is 1,183bhp, 0-62mph takes 2.15 seconds, and the price tag is north of £3 million. Gulp.
Ferrari’s first electric car
Ferrari has launched a handful of hybrid models, but is now gearing up to introduce its first-ever fully electric car, either next year or in early 2026. Judging from spy pictures we received of a test mule, the first EV from Maranello will be some kind of four-door, rather than a two-door supercar. We’re not expecting a boxy 4x4-type SUV, but something in the vein of the aggressively styled Ferrari Purosangue, which the company has referred to as a “four-seat, four-door sports car”.
Fiat Grande Panda
It’s been more than a decade since the outgoing Fiat Panda was launched, so a replacement was long overdue, and here it is, the Grande Panda. It’s the boxy, very funky sister car of the Citroen e-C3 we mentioned earlier, and the first in a new family of Panda-inspired models. The design takes cues from the original Panda from the eighties, as well as the more rugged Panda 4x4.
Ford
If you thought Ferrari putting a V6 into its new multi-million-pound hypercar was controversial, you probably didn’t hear that after a 40-year hiatus, the hallowed Ford Capri nameplate has been revived… for an electric SUV. That last part shouldn’t be a surprise, because Ford is going big on electric cars, having also launched the new Explorer SUV recently, while the covers will be torn off an EV version of the best-selling Puma very soon. That said, the Mustang has refused to relinquish its V8 engine, and better still, there’s a supercharged, track-focused version called the Mustang GTD with more than 800bhp and technology banned from motorsport.
Honda Prelude
After an absence of more than two decades, the Honda Prelude is making a comeback. The new sixth-generation model will be a sleek two-door coupe featuring hybrid technology, which it’s likely to borrow from the Civic hatchback. We’ve already spotted a prototype testing, but aren’t expecting the first examples to hit the streets until 2026.
Hyundai Inster
The Hyundai Inster is the brand’s new, quirky but frankly adorable entry into the small, affordable electric car market. It’s smaller than superminis like the Skoda Fabia or Renault Clio, but still has a 280-litre boot, which expands to 351 litres when the rear seats are slid forward, or you can actually fold all four seats down completely flat. It offers up to 220 miles of range, and has a starting price of £23,495.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
As well as its smallest electric car yet, Hyundai is also preparing to launch its largest EV: the seven-seat Ioniq 9. The futuristic-looking, zero-emissions alternative to the Hyundai Santa Fe will sit on the same platform, and is likely to feature the same motor/battery combinations, as the award-winning Kia EV9. Every EV9 sold here is powered by a 99.8kWh battery that allows for a range of up to 349 miles, so expect similar figures or better from the Ioniq 9.
IM Motors L6
IM Motors is MG’s upmarket sister brand and will be introduced to the UK in 2025. Its first offering will be the IM L6: a premium zero-emission saloon that the company expects to rival the hugely popular Tesla Model 3. It claims the L6 can hit 62mph in less than three seconds and charge at speeds well over 300kW – similar to a Porsche Taycan.
Jaguar GT flagship
A new era of Jaguar is about to commence. The British brand is moving upmarket, and is planning to launch three brand-new electric cars, starting with a four-door GT that’ll have a £100,000 price tag. The as-yet-unnamed GT will arrive in 2025, sit on a bespoke EV platform called Jaguar Electrified Architecture and offer up to 435 miles of range. It will also be capable of adding around 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of rapid charging.
Jeep Recon
Jeep only launched its first electric car, the Avenger, in 2023, but it's far from the only EV the brand has in the works. The one we’re most excited for is a beefy 4x4 called the Recon. This Wrangler-sized EV will adopt a chunky design and the EV-specific STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis, which is also being used to underpin Jeep’s new Wagoneer S flagship SUV.
Kia EV3
As its name suggests, the EV3 is the baby brother of the EV6 and EV9, and the Korean brand’s latest addition to its rosters of excellent electric cars. Prices for the compact electric SUV start from £32,995 – more than £4,000 cheaper than Kia’s Niro EV – and there are two battery options, with the larger unit providing 372 miles of range. Every model also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.
Land Rover Defender Octa
With a 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds, 626bhp and a price tag of £160,800 in Edition 1 guise, the Octa is undoubtedly the ultimate iteration of the Land Rover Defender. Its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 is the most powerful engine fitted to a Defender, but Land Rover says the 4x4’s chassis has been extensively reworked to cope with the extra output. It should still perform off-road too, thanks to improved approach, breakaway and departure angles over the regular Defender 110’s, thanks to redesigned bumpers.
Lotus mid-size SUV
While Lotus built its reputation on lightweight sports cars, the brand has evolved rapidly into a maker of premium EVs, starting with the Eletre hyper-SUV and the Emeya GT. But Lotus is hoping to broaden its appeal beyond luxury car owners and corporate executives with a mid-size SUV that’ll take on the new Porsche Macan Electric. Lotus is targeting a starting price of around $70,000 (£55,000) for the Type 134, as it’s known internally, significantly undercutting the Macan.
Lotus electric sports car
SUVs and saloons will make up the bulk of Lotus sales soon, but it’s not about to abandon its 76 years of sports car-making heritage. In 2027, the company will launch its first-ever fully electric sports car that will serve as the replacement for the petrol-powered Emira. Codenamed the Type 135, it will be built at Lotus’s Hethel base in Norfolk and use a bespoke architecture, while the design is expected to borrow heavily from the Lotus Theory 1 concept (pictured above) that was revealed earlier this year.
McLaren W1
First there was the F1, then the P1, and now the W1 has arrived to show the world what Woking is capable of. A direct rival to the Ferrari F80 we mentioned earlier, the W1 features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 hybrid powertrain that sends all its 1,258bhp to the rear wheels only. To stop it taking off, the “Formula One-inspired ground-effect aerodynamics” can create 1,000kg of downforce at 174mph.
Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology
Mercedes' iconic 4x4 has been given the EV treatment. The G 580 with EQ Technology will be an uncompromising off-roader, just like the regular G-Class. As such, it uses the tough ladder-frame chassis from the petrol and diesel-powered models, just with a battery and four individual electric motors – one for each wheel – crammed into it. Its party piece is the ‘G-Turn’, when the wheels on the left and right-hand sides of the car rotate in opposite directions so it can spin on the spot just like a tracked vehicle.
Mercedes CLA
Mercedes is finally fighting back against the Tesla Model 3 with the next-generation CLA, which will get pure-electric power as well as hybrid petrol engines. The design should take its lead from the Concept CLA Class concept revealed in 2023, and it will be the first of what Mercedes is calling ‘entry luxury’ cars based on a new MMA architecture.
MG ZS EV successor
The latest iteration of the popular MG ZS has arrived with a full-hybrid set-up, and a pure-petrol model is coming, but there’s not going to be an electric version this time around. Instead, the out-going ZS EV will be replaced by an all-new, all-electric compact SUV. It’s already been revealed in China as the MG ES5, flaunting a clear family resemblance with the MG4, as well as the Cyberster sports car.
MINI Aceman
Designed to bridge the gap between the three-door MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, the MINI Aceman is a compact five-door electric SUV that measures around four metres long. In fact, it has a similar footprint on the road to a Renault Clio, while the funky interior design is shared with its two siblings. Pricing starts at £31,800 for the Aceman E, while the Aceman SE gets a larger battery for a 252-mile range and starts from £36,300.
MINI John Cooper Works
The latest MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch is the first to be offered with both petrol and all-electric power. The JCW Electric specifically delivers up to 254bhp from its front-mounted e-motor, which is enough for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds – quicker than a Hyundai i20 N. Meanwhile the traditional petrol version gets a 228bhp 2.0-litre four-pot engine. Completing the package is a sportier chassis set-up, bodykit and interior treatment.
Nissan Leaf
The pioneering Nissan Leaf is going to transform for its next generation, from a family hatchback to a sleek concept-inspired SUV – and our exclusive image shows you what it could look like. The design draws heavily from Nissan’s Chill-Out concept, revealed way back in 2021, and under the metal will be the AmpR Medium platform used by the larger Nissan Ariya and Renault Scenic.
Porsche Boxster/Cayman
Porsche’s mid-engined sports cars, the Cayman and Boxster, will soon ditch petrol power in favour of a pure-electric powertrain. Both will utilise a bespoke electric sports car platform developed by Porsche, and based on our spy shots, will have a longer wheelbase than the outgoing models. This is probably to accommodate a battery pack fitted behind the passenger cell, rather than under the floor like most EVs. This will help with weight distribution and achieving a low-slung seating position.
Porsche Macan Electric
After 10 years of the original Porsche Macan, and more than 800,000 examples sold in that time, the all-new second-generation model is finally here and it’s brought some big changes. The most seismic is the Macan now being all-electric, plus it’s the first model to sit on the brand-new EV-dedicated PPE platform. Inside, the new Macan gets a high-tech yet still driver-focused cockpit design, and of course there’s a ‘Turbo’ version capable of 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds.
Range Rover Electric
The Range Rover is the original luxury SUV, and more than a half a century on, it’s still the king of the jungle. But for the first time in its history, there’s going to be a Range Rover Electric. JLR’s director of product engineering, Thomas Müller, has said, “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever. The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged – now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.”
Renault 5
One of Renault’s most famous nameplates, the Renault 5 has been reborn as a retro-themed EV that’s ready and raring to give the new MINI Cooper a run for its money. The styling is nearly identical to the heart-warming concept unveiled in 2021, while the interior is inspired by that of the mid-engined Renault 5 Turbo from the eighties. Top-spec models offer up to 252 miles of range, and prices are expected to start from around £23,000.
Renault 4
Following hot on the heels of the Renault 5 is the Renault 4. The baby electric SUV has a similar boxy shape to the original R4 and measures just 4.14 metres long, yet Renault claims it’s still “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs.” It uses the same platform that underpins the R5 hatchback, so is front-wheel drive as standard, but there’s potential for four-wheel drive to be offered as well.
Renault Twingo
The final addition to Renault’s retro-inspired EV line-up is the all-new Twingo, previewed in concept form in November 2023. Described as a “silver bullet for sustainable mobility” by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, the new Twingo is slated to go from concept to production in just two years and boast an extraordinary starting price of under 20,000 Euros – or roughly £17,000 at current exchange rates.
Rivian R2
Pioneering American EV start-up Rivian, makers of the world’s first all-electric pick-up truck, will finally enter the UK market in 2027, but not with a truck. Its first model sold in Britain will be the Rivian R2: an electric mid-size SUV that’ll rival the Tesla Model Y, among many others. We also expect the Rivian R3 hatchback and R3X hot hatch to come to our shores some time later.
Skoda
Skoda is another brand that’s had an extremely busy 2024, because several of its popular models have been updated, such as the Kamiq and Octavia. Plus this year saw the introduction of the all-new, second-generation Kodiaq and Superb – which both took home gongs at this year’s Auto Express New Car Awards. Looking ahead, though, the Czech brand will be building on the success of its Enyaq and launching electric SUVs of various sizes and prices, including one that could cost less than £20,000. Similarly, Skoda is working on a zero-emissions family estate car to sit alongside the excellent Octavia Estate and Superb Estate.
Vauxhall Frontera
The Vauxhall Frontera doesn’t have anywhere near the legacy of names like Capri and Prelude, but nonetheless it’s been reborn as a boxy, compact SUV that’s focused on being versatile and affordable. The Frontera also represents a major milestone, because both pure-electric and petrol-powered versions start from £23,495 – genuine price parity that eliminates a common barrier to EV ownership.
Volkswagen ID.2
Volkswagen declared it would launch an affordable electric car all the way back in 2019, and after several years of toiling away on the project, it looks like we’ll finally see the fruits of its hard labour. The Volkswagen ID.2 is expected to make its debut in 2025, and will be based on a stripped-back electric platform called MEB Entry that will also serve as the underpinnings for the Cupra Raval and Skoda’s own entry-level EV.
Volvo EX90
The world has been waiting a long time for a new Volvo flagship SUV, but the eventual successor to the faithful XC90 has finally graced us with its presence. The EX90 is clearly identifiable as the Swedish brand’s top-of-the-range SUV and features a very tech-centric interior, but just like the XC90, this is a seven-seater. However it is a lot more expensive than its forefather, given that prices start from £96,225.
